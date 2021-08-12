Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.5-51.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.79 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of Model N stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $33.97. 166,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,876. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

