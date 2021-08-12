Brokerages Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.54). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. WBB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,599. The company has a market capitalization of $951.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94. Omeros has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

