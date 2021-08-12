Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AVAH stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

AVAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

