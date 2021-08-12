ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is Library Research Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Library Research Ltd raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,468 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up 26.3% of Library Research Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Library Research Ltd owned about 0.16% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $30,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,436 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,416 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTO traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 3,487,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

