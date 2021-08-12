Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,970,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,833,000 after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.15. 1,644,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,629,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $263.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

