Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 218,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,139,055. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

