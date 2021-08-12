The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.50

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 131582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKIN. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,045,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,903,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,986,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

