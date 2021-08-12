MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. MasTec reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,297. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

