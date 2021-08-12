Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Raised by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,236. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

