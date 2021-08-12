Apron Network (APN) Price Hits $0.0830 on Exchanges

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $2.02 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.99 or 0.00879216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00110502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00154391 BTC.

About Apron Network

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

