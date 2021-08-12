Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.580-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Globant also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.920-$ EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GLOB. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Globant from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.55.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.81. 417,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,886. Globant has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $264.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.