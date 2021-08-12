iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 58,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 66,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678,271. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $167.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.