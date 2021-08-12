Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,407,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.02. 2,738,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,248. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $230.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

