ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACVA traded down $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $22.04. 50,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,952. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.