KeyCorp Increases STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $239.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $227.00 to $239.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.09. 18,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,534. STERIS has a 52 week low of $151.79 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.02.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of STERIS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in STERIS by 65.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 16.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

