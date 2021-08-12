Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.22.

NASDAQ COHU traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 53,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,139. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

