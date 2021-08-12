Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “
Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.
Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.