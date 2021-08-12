Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 912.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 152,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 137,480 shares in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

