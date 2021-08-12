CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to announce sales of $6.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.72 billion and the lowest is $6.61 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $26.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.78 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.30 billion to $29.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,043. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.70. CBRE Group has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2,286.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 165,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 170,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

