Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 8,802 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,720. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $150.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

