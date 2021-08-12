Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,769,000 after buying an additional 397,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.21. The stock had a trading volume of 124,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,692. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

