Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.99. Nutrien also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$5.100 EPS.
Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.64. 132,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,555. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.83.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
