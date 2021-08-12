Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.99. Nutrien also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$5.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.64. 132,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,555. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.