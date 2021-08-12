Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%.

RGLD traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $140.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

