Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Trading Down 1.6%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) shares dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68.

About Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

