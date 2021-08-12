Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 93,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 132,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.92.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

