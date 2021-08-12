Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.54

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

