Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.72

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.72 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 1051198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTDOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

