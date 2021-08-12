Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Pi Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. 140,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.91. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

