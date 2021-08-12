TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TAC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 1,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth about $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after buying an additional 1,894,218 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in TransAlta by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 514,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in TransAlta by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 560,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 261,950 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.