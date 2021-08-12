Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target Raised to €34.00 at Barclays

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVKIF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF remained flat at $$33.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $38.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.32.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

