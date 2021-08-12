AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AFC Gamma Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, structure, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. 1,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

