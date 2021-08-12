Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,799. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 72.10.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,107,000 after acquiring an additional 290,028 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $46,979,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

