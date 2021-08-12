Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes $2.74 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Gartner by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Gartner by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.83. 25,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $299.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

