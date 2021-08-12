Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 168,459 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,459 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $125.22. The company had a trading volume of 44,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,519. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.40.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.