LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT):

8/3/2021 – LeMaitre Vascular had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – LeMaitre Vascular was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre's diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. "

7/30/2021 – LeMaitre Vascular had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $59.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – LeMaitre Vascular was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – LeMaitre Vascular was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/17/2021 – LeMaitre Vascular was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – LeMaitre Vascular was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – LeMaitre Vascular was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LMAT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.74. 2,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,688. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $358,935.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,643 shares in the company, valued at $735,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $591,693. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 311,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

