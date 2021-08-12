Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.

Shares of WTT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.44. 1,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

In other Wireless Telecom Group news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $364,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.