FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report $678.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $669.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.30 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $622.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $256,658,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 506,972 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 478,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $41,187,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,297. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

