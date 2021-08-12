Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Up 8%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) rose 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.51. Approximately 82,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,600,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.
ANF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
