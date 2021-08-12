Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Up 8%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) rose 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.51. Approximately 82,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,600,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

