Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 530 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 67,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 379,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,819,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $230.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

