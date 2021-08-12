iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,907. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

