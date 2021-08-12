NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.59. 155,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

