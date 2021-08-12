Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.08%.

Shares of LNVGY traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,670. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.598 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

