Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Cut by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

NYSE:MTD traded up $14.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,513.64. 1,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,039. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,410.49. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $926.88 and a 1-year high of $1,535.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total value of $11,407,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,594,192.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $47,976,230 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

