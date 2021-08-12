Base Protocol Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00004161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $47,353.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.57 or 0.00881934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00110796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00153500 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 894,562 coins and its circulating supply is 660,734 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

