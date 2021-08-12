Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.22.

Shares of LUG traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$11.35. 336,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,454. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.11 and a 12-month high of C$12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.82.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$177.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

