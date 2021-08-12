BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$60.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stelco to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their target price on Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.56.

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.28. 722,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,612. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

