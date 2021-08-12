WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$152.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$152.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.25.

Shares of WSP stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$160.35. 182,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$144.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.46. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$82.95 and a 1 year high of C$162.12.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

