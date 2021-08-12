Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEY. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.20. The company had a trading volume of 620,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,560. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$51,618.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$184,795.23. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $232,491 and sold 98,501 shares valued at $634,590.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

