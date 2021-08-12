Iconic Token Market Cap Hits $3.39 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.39 million and $5,564.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00144346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00152937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,470.62 or 0.99905239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.18 or 0.00869822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

