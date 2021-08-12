Rune (RUNE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $74,087.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Rune has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $74,087.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $109.97 or 0.00247044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00144346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00152937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,470.62 or 0.99905239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.18 or 0.00869822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

