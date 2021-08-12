Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Planet Fitness also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.92.

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $75.89. 27,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,430. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

