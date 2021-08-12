Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Planet Fitness also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.92.
NYSE PLNT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $75.89. 27,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,430. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
